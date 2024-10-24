Bonneville County is experiencing a lawyer shortage 

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County has had the same criminal attorney team for many years and they are getting ready to retire.

However, they are not seeing the next generation of lawyers to fill those shoes.

Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal is calling upon the University of Idaho College of Law to consider putting a law school in this area.

He tells us the legal profession has seen historic attorney shortages over the last few years.

"I don't know if there's less interest in the legal careers or less interest in particularly criminal law, but we are seeing, that the younger generation is not filling those slots that are opening up," said Neal.

Neal believes the lack of law school accessibility in Eastern Idaho has hit our region even harder.

He is asking university officials to consider using the Idaho Falls campus for a satellite program.

This will allow East Idahoans to stay in our area and get a law degree.