American Falls follows up on hundreds of recent pigeon deaths

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds of pigeons have died in American Falls within the past week. The birds allegedly became trapped inside an abandoned building without food or water. Residents of American Falls took to social media about the recent surge in pigeon deaths. The city responded to some of their concerns in a Facebook post on Monday.

American Falls leaders are reassuring residents that there is not a county-wide problem with pigeons. They say this is likely an isolated incident from a specific building. Idaho Fish and Game took a few of the birds to be tested for diseases but said the test results would not be available until later in the week. Jennifer Jackson with Idaho Fish and Game in Pocatello advises residents to be mindful in the meantime.

"It's just really important the public remembers to exercise good judgment," Jackson said. "When you are around injured or dead wildlife, just be careful. Just be cautious."

