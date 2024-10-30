Election Countdown: Idaho trending towards historic voter turnout

Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho voter participation is expected to reach historic levels ahead of the November 5th election.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane announced today that ballots cast in early voting and absentee for the November 5th General Election have already surpassed the total ballots cast statewide in the May 21st primary earlier this year.

According to the Secretary of State's office, 155,113 ballots have been cast during early voting so far. 138,330 absentee ballots have been returned to Elections offices.

“With Idahoans showing up in large numbers for early voting and absentee, we are on the path to a historic turnout for the November 5th General Election,” said Secretary McGrane. “I encourage every eligible voter to make a plan, whether it’s early voting through Friday, returning an absentee ballot, or heading to the polls on Election Day.”

Early voting continues through Friday, November 1st, and absentee ballots may be returned through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

With less than three days left of early voting, Local News 8 is checking in with local polling stations and elections offices to encourage everyone to get out and vote.

