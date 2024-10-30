The Homestead Assisted Living opened it’s doors to trick-or-treaters

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Hundreds of trick-or-treaters packed the halls at homestead assisted living in Rexburg.

Children in the area got an early start on Halloween.

The assisted living home opened its doors to the public to hand out candy to the little ones.

Parents who were there tell us they are excited to have a place to bring their kids trick or treating before the big day.

This was not just a special treat for trick-or-treaters, the event's organizer says this is good for Homestead's residents as well.

Blake Jenkins the Life Enrichment Coordinator at the Homestead Assisted Living said, "We're going to be passing out Candy, but it's really for the residents to see all the fun costumes. Seeing the kids brings back memories of when they had kids or grandkids running around. It's just a really just a cool experience for everybody."

Jenkins also said residents had so much fun, homestead plans to do it again next year.