Early in-person voting in North Carolina exceeds 2020 total

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Early in-person voting in North Carolina ends Saturday, but the number of people who have cast ballots by this method already has exceeded the total from four years ago. State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell says that nearly 3.8 million people had cast early in-person ballots as of Friday afternoon. The previous record was 3.63 million people voting in fall 2020. Early in-person voting has become increasing popular in the presidential battleground state over several election cycles. State and national Republicans this year have encouraged supporters to vote early. Brinson Bell said voter turnout in counties affected by Hurricane Helene continues to outpace turnout statewide.

