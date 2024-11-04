Control of Congress may come down to a handful of House races in New York
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Voters in New York City’s suburbs could play an outsized role in determining control of the U.S. House as Republicans cling to seats they won two years ago by seizing on fears of crime and Democrats try to claw them back by warning that a right-wing Congress might ban abortion. The dynamic is playing out in congressional races on Long Island and in the Hudson River Valley, as well as a district in central New York. Democrats on Tuesday hope to pick off as many as four or five Republican incumbents. But the GOP could wind up holding their ground and is trying to unseat one or two incumbent Democrats.