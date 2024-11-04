Supreme Court will weigh in on new mostly Black Louisiana congressional district, after election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a new redistricting case involving Louisiana’s congressional map with two mostly Black districts. The court said Monday it will review the case, but it won’t hear arguments until early next year. This year’s elections are proceeding under the challenged map, which could boost Democrats’ chances of retaking the closely-divided House of Representatives. A lower court had invalidated the map, saying it relied too heavily on race. The justices allowed it to be used in 2024 after an emergency appeal from the state and civil rights groups. The court’s order is the latest step in federal court battles over Louisiana congressional districts that have lasted more than two years.

