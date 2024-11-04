US Rep. Lauren Boebert will find out whether switching races worked in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will soon find out whether abruptly switching congressional districts in Colorado mid-election will help or hinder the Republican Party’s control of the House. Boebert said leaving her old district gave Republicans a better chance of winning it. She joined a new race for a safely Republican seat because she said her voice was still needed in Congress. Boebert will likely win in her new district. In her old district, the Democrat who nearly beat Boebert in 2022, Adam Frisch, is running again. Opposite Frisch is Republican candidate Jeff Hurd. The district leans Republican. But Frisch has a hefty campaign chest and name recognition from nearly beating Boebert.

