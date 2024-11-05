Skip to Content
Local News 8 talks voter turnout at Idaho Falls Public Library voting location

today at 1:20 PM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Polling places across the Gem State are busy this Election Day.

One of these locations is the Idaho Falls Public Library, which was seeing a brisk turnout of people at the noon hour.

Sonia, one poll worker at the library, said she was surprised by the amount of early voters this election cycle when she was working the early voting polls.

“We have had record turnout during early voting,” Sonia said. “So I suspect today will be the same, but I don't know yet.”

If you're not yet registered to vote, you can register at the polls with photo ID and proof of residency. Sonia says people register to vote in about five minutes.

You can learn what precinct to vote in here.

