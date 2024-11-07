Rescuers respond after bus overturns on upstate New York highway

CHILI, N.Y. (AP) — Rescue operations are underway after a bus with passengers aboard rolled over on an upstate New York highway. It was not immediately clear if there were serious injuries. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the bus overturned on Interstate 490 west of Rochester, forcing the highway’s closure in both directions to allow first responders to work. Video posted on social media showed ambulances at the scene. Calls seeking information have been made police.

