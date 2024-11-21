Preparing your “sleigh” for the holiday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Folks are getting ready to visit friends and family for the coming holiday break.

We are told now is a good time to start planning your trip.

AAA predicts record Thanksgiving travel this year.

They tell us Nearly 80 million Americans, including 464,000 Idahoans, will be traveling for turkey day.

They plan to rescue 570,000 people at the roadside over this long holiday weekend.

A lot of the common culprits are dead batteries, flat tires, and engine leakage. AAA says with a little planning you can avoid these delays.

Matthew Conde the Public Affairs Director at AAA Idaho said, "So it's a really good idea to stop by a trusted mechanic, get some of those things looked at now while there's still time and hopefully resolve any of those issues that might occur. The last thing you will probably want to do is wait. Wait for the turkey to get cold, you know, if you're waiting at the roadside and we're trying to help you. I'm sure you'd probably rather be with your family. So do that pre-trip inspection. You can probably avoid a lot of those issues. Of course, we're always there as backup if something does happen."

Wherever your holiday travels may take you be mindful of other travelers and stay safe this holiday season.