Arizona executions to resume, breaking 2-year pause during review of state death penalty procedures

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top prosecutor says executions will resume in the state following a two-year pause. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said Wednesday she will soon seek an execution warrant for Aaron Brian Gunches. Gunches is on death row after being convicted of killing his girlfriend’s ex-husband. Mayes said in a statement that her office had been working with state corrections officials to review and improve procedures for carrying out the death penalty. Gov. Katie Hobbs had promised not to allow any executions until there was confidence the state could do so without violating any laws.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.