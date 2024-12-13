‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony places wreaths on veteran graves

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual Wreaths Across America Day ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 14.

The ceremony is held in partnership with Arlington National Cemetery. Every second Saturday in December, Arlington Cemetery lays wreaths on the graves of veterans.

Local cemeteries coordinated to lay wreaths on the graves of area veterans at the same time that wreaths are laid in Arlington.

The Pocatello Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol raised money to buy 444 wreaths for the ceremony.

The wreath-laying ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello.