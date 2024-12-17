Trump’s lawyers allege juror misconduct in latest bid to get his hush money conviction dismissed

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s lawyers are alleging that his hush money conviction was tainted by juror misconduct, opening a new front in their fight to overturn the verdict and throw out the historic case. Trump’s lawyers raised the misconduct claim in court papers made public Tuesday, as Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan weighs a pending defense request to throw out the case in light of his impending return to the White House. Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote in a letter to Merchan that they had “evidence of grave juror misconduct during the trial.” The details of the allegations were redacted and hidden from public view.

