South Korea struggles to determine cause of plane crash that killed 179 people

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials are struggling to determine what caused a deadly plane crash that killed nearly 180 people on board, with the nation saddened, shocked and ashamed over the country’s worst aviation disaster in decades. Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Monday presided over a task force meeting on the crash and instructed the Transport Ministry and police to launch investigations into its cause. The Boeing 737-800 plane operated by South Korea’s budget airline Jeju Air skidded off a runway at Muan International Airport, slammed into a fence and burst into a fireball. The incident killed all but two of the 181 people aboard.

