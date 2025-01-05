Four-vehicle crash injured multiple people

The following is a press release from the Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ISP) – Idaho State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle injury crash that occurred at Beeches Corner just outside of Iona on January 4, 2025, at 5:08 p.m.

A blue 2007 Honda Civic, driven by a 22-year-old female from Rigby, was turning south on Ammon Road from westbound US26 when it collided with a silver 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by a 43-year-old male from Walla Walla, Washington, traveling eastbound on US26. A blue 2024 Tesla Model Y, driven by a 44-year-old male from Ammon, and a white 2013 Toyota Tundra, driven by a 32-year-old female from Idaho Falls, were both in the northbound lanes on Ammon Road when the Dodge collided with the Tesla, which struck the Tundra.

The Dodge Caravan had one juvenile passenger and the Tesla had three adult passengers. The driver of the Dodge Caravan was not wearing his seatbelt; all other drivers and passengers were wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to IFCH. All passengers from the Tesla were transported to EIRMC. All individuals sustained non-critical injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police (ISP). ISP was assisted by Bonneville Sheriffs Office, Bonneville Fire, and Idaho Falls Fire.