“Snow Daddy” set to hit the road with its new name chosen by local students

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—Franklin Middle School students named an area snow plow Snow Daddy.

‘Snow Daddy’ will hit the road to clear snow on its route west of Pocatello.

The plow visited the school on Thursday to allow the kids to see it.

Students across Idaho schools were invited last fall to submit names for the contest. The Idaho Transportation Department employees chose the winners.

Eighth-grader Allie Curzon came up with the winning name.

“My friend who sat across from me said we should do a Big Papa. But then, like, snow, daddy just popped in my mind, so I said that, and then my teacher wrote it on the board,” Curzon said.

'Antisnowcial' and 'Pow Pow Ka Plow' were revealed earlier this week in Swan Valley and Rigby.