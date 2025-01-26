Skip to Content
Annual film festival visits Idaho Falls

Noah Farley
January 25, 2025 7:57 PM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — People in Idaho Falls got to enjoy mountain adventures from the comfort of theater chairs at this year’s Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival.

The film festival is held in Alberta, Canada, every fall, and makes its way down to Idaho. The tour travels through more than 600 communities in over 40 countries around the world.

The adventure films feature remote locations and sports, and over a thousand people gathered to see the films over January 23, 24, and 25.

The funds for the film presentations go towards the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol.

