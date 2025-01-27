Skip to Content
Keeping creepy critters out in the cold

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — It's a common misconception that bugs die during the winter.

"They're just going to go into hiding, and you are going to see some activity come out every now and then if we have a warm day," says Falls Pest Services Branch Manager, Rein Weil.

The company also warns homeowners to watch out for pests like ants and rodents this time of year.

Mice just need an opening about the size of a dime to squeeze through, and they can carry harmful diseases into your home. So it's important to look around your house and check if any openings need to be sealed up.

Exterminators can spray the outside of your home in the little cracks and crevices where the bugs are hiding for the winter. During winter, dustings are used so they cannot be washed away by snow.

Winter is a good time to pest-proof your home before the spring rolls in and more pests roll out. Weil says once the temperatures stay above 40 degrees Fahrenheit and the grass starts to turn green, bugs and rodents will turn out for the warm weather.

"If you don't control that activity this time of year, you are going to see a large increase in activity come spring when things come out of their hiding spaces," Weil said.

