Tracking another winter blast

A quick winter blast in the wake of the last cold front that whipped through here. Wintry mix with cold rains and mountain snows and winds requiring a wind advisory through the day today. Gusts to 35+ mph will make for some tough travel with blowing snows and rain. We will refreeze any water after we come back to the 30's for highs. A pop of high pressure gives us a slight push up with temperatures for Thursday. Friday it gets messy again with another disturbance and early snow, with little accumulation for the valley. Mountains will see 2-4" by end of the day.

