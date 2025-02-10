Idaho reading scores at low point, how parents can help

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Nationwide reading scores are at their lowest point in years. In Idaho, over 40% of K-3 students are not reading at their grade level.

A local advocate says dyslexia could be part of the problem.

"1 in 5 kids have dyslexia. That's a large number. So it's incredibly common and it's simply a difference in the brain. It's a difference in how their brain is wired and how they take in written language," said Founder of Decoding Dyslexia Idaho, Robin Zikmund.

Dyslexic children are still very smart, Zikmund says. They just need some help to fully grasp letters and sounds. Signs of dyslexia include a delay of speech and struggling to hold onto concepts being taught like colors, shapes, or days of the week.

Zikmund recommends screening children for dyslexia as early as possible. She says the longer the wait to help, the harder it will be for them to reach their reading potential.