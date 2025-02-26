Salmon River Road travelers be advised – Warming tempuratures could lead to rockslides

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Forest Rangers with the Salmon Challis National Forest are warning travelers to be cautious while traveling along Salmon River Road #030. As temperatures continue to increase, the warm weather can weaken the stability of rock faces and mountain passes, leading to potential rockslides.

"With the warmer weather, rocks of all sizes are rolling down the hillsides and onto the road," write Salmon-Challis National Forest rangers in a post on Facebook. "The road crew has been out this week, clearing the rocks from the roadway."

Photos shared to their Facebook page show multiple boulder-sized rocks and the remains of rockslides scattered across Salmon River Road #30.

"Please use caution on the Salmon River Road #030," write Forest Service staff.