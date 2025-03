IDAHO (KIFI) — Many people across the country are not happy with Amazon. That's why a nationwide boycott has been organized against the company.

The boycott's organizer is calling on people to avoid shopping from Amazon and paying for its services like Prime Video.

Boycotters say Amazon is exploiting employees and raising prices, so they want to try to do something about it.

The boycott runs March 7-14, 2025.