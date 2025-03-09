Skip to Content
Raising awareness about Ladder Safety Month

American Ladder Institute
By
today at 2:16 PM
Published 2:42 PM

IDAHO (KIFI) — Spring is on its way and the snow is already starting to thaw. People might start breaking out their ladders to do house work and repairs. That’s why March is Ladder Safety Month.

Thousands of people get injured and hundreds even die from not using a ladder correctly. The American Ladder Institute says you should read the warnings and instructions on your ladder and inspect it before using it. 

"Pay attention to the side rails, steps, rungs, locks, fasteners," said Lifestyle Expert, Jennifer Bonner. "And make sure the ladders climbable surfaces and feet are clean and on a firm, stable, and level foundation."

A.L.I. says you should always face the ladder and never turn around when you’re on it. Avoid bringing things up with you so you can keep both hands free, then have things handed up to you if you need them.

If you can't reach something from where you have your ladder, get down from it and move it to a better position.

Never climb onto the ladder's top rungs.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

