Ammon road construction resumes after winter break

Published 3:29 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Construction on Ammon Road has resumed after taking a break over the winter.

Construction started Monday, March 17th to widen Ammon Road on 35th East from Lincoln Road to Highway 26.

Bonneville County Road and Bridge are adding a new center lane to the roadway.

There is no time frame for when the work will be completed at this time. The project was initially intended to be finished last fall.

Bonneville County Road and Bridge is reminding drivers in the area to slow down and be considerate to construction crews.

Ariel Jensen

