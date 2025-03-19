Gov. Little approves legislation to clarify the roles of Idaho coroners in death investigations

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - On Tuesday, Governor Brad Little signed a bipartisan bill clarifying the roles of Idaho coroners in death investigations.

Senate Bill 1101 passed the Idaho Senate and House with wide support on both sides of the aisle. The bill outlines the duties, responsibilities, and roles in a death investigation and how coroners will work with law enforcement.

The legislation was drafted in response to a crucial state government watchdog report that found that Idaho Code offers limited guidance for coroners regarding many responsibilities, resulting in an inconsistent death investigation system throughout the Gem State.

The report, written by the Idaho Legislature's Office of Performance Evaluations, revealed that Idaho has the lowest autopsy rates in the nation for homicide investigations. It also found that coroners in Idaho are half as likely to perform an autopsy compared to the national average. Additionally, the autopsy rates for child deaths resulting from external or unknown causes in Idaho are also the lowest in the country.

"A long time coming"

The bill's sponsor, Senator Melissa Winthrow, D-Boise, says there have been multiple attempts to reform Idaho's coroner system going back to the 1950's. She says this attempt has been set apart by its wide support from the Idaho State Association of County Coroners.

Under the Idaho Constitution, county coroners are elected in a partisan race, with no specific training, background, or requirements. The law dates back to Idaho's history as a U.S. territory.

"A lot has changed since that time. And we know a huge public safety issue and concern is to ensure that when someone dies, we can identify a cause of death, especially in the cases of something going awry," said Winthrow.

While the legislation does clarify the roles of Idaho coroners in death investigations, it does not address the confidentiality of information in a death investigation. Sen. Winthrow calls the bill a "good first step" as the legislature continues to work with County Coroners and law enforcement to improve the system.

"As we move forward, I would plant one seed, for us to think about us as partners, how we can support the coroner system because it is a major public safety issue," said Winthrow.

The newly signed law takes effect July 1st.