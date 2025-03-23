Horse expo brings in unexpected animal guests

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds of people have gathered for fun and learning at the Teton Horse Experience.

“The Teton Horse experience has been an absolutely amazing project that we have. We'd love it for the community," said Teton Horse Experience Founder, Darci Perry. "Every year we try and do a little bit bigger and a little bit better.”

Visitors learned about horse care and training, and got to see and pet several beautiful horses.

The expo also brought in some unexpected animals—camels!

“Why not bring in something as cool as a camel and do a camel ride,” Perry said.

The camels' names are Humphrey and Clyde. Humphrey is a dromedary camel with only one hump, while Clyde is a Bactrian camel and has two humps.

Dozens of people gathered around Humphrey and Clyde to pet them. Some people even got to ride them!

"When they stood up, it's kind of like getting on a horse when it's laid down," said Mule Tamer, Mike Price. "They actually listened fairly well. And it blows me away the strength that they have."

“It was pretty thrilling. You're a little tall, and you're a little squished,” Perry said.

A lot of people think camels' humps store water, but that's not the case. Humphrey and Clyde's owners say the humps are actually filled with fat reserves they can use to survive for a long while without eating.

The camels were a big hit with the expo's visitors.

The Teton Horse Experience's organizers thanked the community for their support for the event. They say they will have even more for visitors to enjoy next year.