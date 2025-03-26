Governor Little signs unanimously supported property tax relief bill

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Wednesday, Governor Brad Little joined House and Senate leaders as he signed House Bill 304, providing $100 million in property tax relief to Idahoans and Idaho public schools.

“I am proud to join my legislative partners, who championed this effort, in giving another $100 million in property tax relief to Idahoans on top of the more than $4.6 BILLION in tax relief we have delivered for Idahoans in a few short years," Governor Little said in a written statement to the press. "House Bill 304 offers additional support for our public schools while relieving the burden on local property taxpayers to cover the costs of bonds, levies, and plant facilities within the school districts. It is truly a win-win for all! This bill is yet another example of Idaho keeping our priorities straight.”

The bill passed the Idaho Legislature with wide support, gaining unanimous approval in the Idaho House and Idaho Senate.

According to the bill's sponsor, Representative Jason Monks, R-Meridian, the HB 304 sends $50 million directly toward lowering Idaho homeowners’ property tax bills and directs $50 million to Idaho public schools to help pay off bonds and levies.

"The state does not collect property taxes. We don't vote on them, and we don't spend them," said Rep. Monks. "But we have heard from our constituents that we need to do something with property tax relief."

Major cuts in state revenue cause concern amongst Idaho Democrats

House Bill 304 marks the third major tax cut Gov. Little has signed into law this March. The legislation joins House Bill 40 and House Bill 231, which the Governor signed on March 7 and 14, respectively.

The trifecta of legislation represents a reduction of more than $403 million in state revenue per year.

In late February, Gov. Little approved House Bill 93, providing a refundable tax credit toward school choice. Altogether, the new laws approved during this legislative session have cost the Gem State $453 million in state revenue reductions, according to a report by the Idaho Capital Sun.

Although HB 304 passed both chambers with unanimous support, the Republican-backed bill drew concern from across the aisle. Senate Minority Leader, Senator Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, voted in favor of the bill while voicing concerns over the amount of state revenue that would be reduced if the legislature passed all the proposed tax cuts.

"I'm happy to do the property tax relief. But I think this should have been the first and foremost right out of the gate, not the last one," said Sen. Wintrow. "...Because now we're adding on more permanent revenue reduction that will potentially be harmful (to) the very people that demand the services that we need in our state."