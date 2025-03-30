Community All-Stars: One woman who keeps Champ’s Heart beating

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Many incredible volunteers saddle up daily to keep Bonneville County nonprofit organization Champs Heart running smoothly, but according to her colleagues, Renee Bowser goes above and beyond.

"She is the reason I'm here," Volunteer Lori Johnson says. "She's just the power behind the place. Without her, it [Champs Heart] would not be what it is."

Champ's Heart is a program that helps children and veterans with disabilities find joy, freedom, and a sense of belonging through the healing power of horses.

Bowser has been with the nonprofit since it began more than 6 years ago. She assists as the Board Vice-Chairperson. One of her biggest responsibilities is caring for the horses, something she takes pride in.

"We know that horses have healing powers. I mean, I grew up with horses all my life. They were my saving grace. They were my therapy. Still are," Bowser says.

Bowser is such a big part of Champ's Heart as she also encourages skeptical riders to get on the horses and uplifts the people she works with. Program Manager Dee Green says, "When I first came [to Champ's Heart], I had to relearn everything, and it was Renee that taught me."

Johnson says Bower's impact goes far beyond the gates of Champ's Heart, "She's taught me patience. She has taught me better communication skills. She has taught me leadership skills. And she has taught me how to be a better person."

Bowser and other incredible staff at Champ's Heart are looking for more volunteers to support their mission. For more information about the program, click HERE to visit the Champ's Heart website.