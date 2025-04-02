Eastern Idaho Public Health offering free STD testing during April

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The second Week of April is national sexually transmitted diseases or STD Awareness Week, and the Eastern Idaho Public Heath (EIPH) is offering free testing all month long.

The testing is by appointment only and is offered at all their locations.

STDs can be common among sexually active adults, but doctors say people may not notice any symptoms. EIPH says STDs are common in our area, specifically chlamydia, but some people may not even realize they have an infection.

EIPH doctors want people to know there is no shame in getting tested and would like to eliminate the stigma.

"It's completely understandable, but I can just assure that within our clinics they're treated with dignity and respect, said Nurse Manager Rachel Mugleston. " It's just part of routine health care. So getting tested is important for overall health. We also have options for take-at-home tests as well. So if somebody is hesitant to come in, we have some limited kits available so they can take home and test in the comfort of their own home."

EIPH takes appointments over the phone and online. For more information, click HERE.