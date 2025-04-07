Emergency Responders rescue 54-year-old skier

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) - Last week, Jackson Hole Ski Patrol and Teton County Search & Rescue (TCSAR) came to the aid of a 54-year-old skier who had fallen down Central Couloir, Cody Peak's most prominent line south of Jackson Hole resort.

On Thursday, April 3, a 54-year-old woman from Victor, Idaho, lost her balance and fell about halfway down the coulior before going over the exit cliffs at the bottom, according to a post on the TCSAR Facebook page.

Jackson Hole ski patrol made the initial response addressing the skier's injuries. According to the post, ski patrol called for helicopter assistance from TCSAR.

TCSAR volunteers responded with the helicopter, loading the 54-year-old skier into the cabin for the flight back to the base of Teton Village. According to the post, the skier was able to transport herself to higher medical care.

"This incident serves as a cautionary reminder that small missteps can have big consequences in steep, unforgiving terrain," write TCSAR volunteers. "Thanks to JHMR ski patrol for the valuable assist."