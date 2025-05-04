New public reaction on crash near Yellowstone that killed 7 people

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police is still investigating the crash on Hwy 20 in Island Park. Most of the victims were tourists from China. A driver from Texas also died in the crash.

Local News 8 got new reactions from people in the area.

"I've been an Island park for about 15 years. There's a lot of crazy things that happen up here, but this has to be the worst accident that I can ever remember in those 15 years," said Island Park resident Larry "Bear" Halverson.

Halverson says there are crashes in Island Park every now and then, but nothing to this extent. He hopes a crash like this will never happen in Island Park again.

Halverson advises everyone to remember to be especially careful while driving in the area. He also reminds drivers that Island Park is an area filled with natural beautiful that people should slow down to enjoy.

“If your destination is Yellowstone, take a little time and don't be in such a hurry," Halverson said. "I mean, if you're on vacation, why are you in a hurry?”

Local News 8 also spoke with Roger Merrill, who got footage of the crash that's been circling the internet.

"I can't imagine what those first responders or the good Samaritans that were already on the scene...what they must have experienced," Merrill said. "My heart goes out to all of them."

Merrill says he didn’t realize just how big this crash was until after he and his family got home later that day. Looking back, Merrill says this crash has made him think about how suddenly life can change.

"It's made me more conscious, more careful when I drive," said Merrill.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. Since the victims are from other countries, the process to identify them will take longer. ISP troopers will keep working with Ctour Holiday LLC and stay in contact with Chinese and Italian diplomats as the investigation progresses.