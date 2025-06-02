Skip to Content
Earthquake swarm striking northwest of Stanley

CENTRAL IDAHO (KIFI) - Two separate magnitude 3.6 quakes struck within three minutes of each other Monday evening, the latest and largest so far in a series of quakes near Stanley.

The latest sizeable quakes struck around 8:23 PM and 8:26 PM. The epicenters were roughly 9 to 10 miles northwest of the town of Stanley.

There have been at least 20 quakes over a magnitude of 2.0 since Saturday. Most earthquakes under a magnitude 3.0 are rarely felt by people.

This area is no stranger to earthquake swarms or larger quakes.

The last major earthquake to hit was a magnitude 6.5, on March 31, 2020.

If you felt the latest sizeable quake, you can report your experience to the USGS at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000qhjl/dyfi/intensity

