Senator Jim Risch addresses proposal to sell of public lands at Idaho GOP summer meeting

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Hundreds gathered at the Calvary Chapel in Pocatello Saturday for the Idaho GOP summer meeting.

"The Idaho GOP gathers twice a year to work on rules and resolutions," explained Idaho GOP Executive Director Anthony Tirino. "The rules make our party better. The resolutions hopefully make our state better."

Delegates from all over the state voiced opinions on any changes they think need to happen within the Idaho Republican Party. Public officials and lawmakers from across the state made appearances.

U.S. Senator Jim Risch attended the morning session, and spoke to Local News 8 in an exclusive interview about a big water cooler topic at the summer meeting - Mike Lee's recent proposal to sell off public lands.

"This is not going to pass. This is not going to pass. I can give you a whole list of things to lie in bed at night and worry about. Don't put this on that list," Risch said, referring to the number of Idahoans expressing misgivings about Lee's proposal.

"I think that any public land that's being sold in the state of Idaho should be left to the state of Idaho to make those determinations," meeting attendee Kenneth Condon told Local News 8.

"We've seen across the country with farmland being purchased by other countries," said attendee Jenny Smith. "If they are not a citizen, how do we know that land is then going to be used for our benefit?"

After the Chairwoman's Lunch, it was back to business. Delegates voted on rules and resolutions well in to the afternoon.

Local News 8 will have more information on what changes and resolutions were made, as well as more input from GOP leaders.