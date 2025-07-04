Local high school marching band takes their show on the road to Washington DC

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI) - They’ve practiced in parking lots, performed in gymnasiums, and spent months fundraising. Now, they’ll be coming home after performing on a national stage. Right in the heart of Washington, D.C. Hillcrest High School’s marching band just represented their school this Fourth of July. They were carrying the sound of their hometown to the steps of the Capitol.

Idaho Senator James Risch nominated the Hillcrest band to perform in the National Independence Day Parade. For many of the students who made the trip, it was their first time on a plane, their first time seeing the Capitol, and their first time performing for a national audience.

The annual parade takes place every Independence Day, on Constitution Ave along the National Mall.

The students were also taken on a tour of the city for several days, seeing monuments, museums and even laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery.