Idaho Falls Community honors Bruce Turner, Support pours in for Barbara Turner

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls community is mourning the loss of Bruce Turner, a prominent 72-year-old resident who passed away unexpectedly as a result of a car accident on June 29. Turner was well-known for his dedicated service to the community, including his time as former president of the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls and as a Precinct Committee Officer for the Bonneville County Republican Party.

Since his passing, several local organizations have stepped forward to honor his memory and support his family.

Crash Details

According to the Idaho State Police, Turner and his 72-year-old wife, Barbara, were traveling eastbound on I-86 in a 2001 Ford Explorer when their vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old Nigerian man, overcorrected and rolled into the median. Both Bruce and Barbara were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Sadly, Bruce Turner succumbed to his injuries, with his death confirmed by the Bannock County Coroner's Office on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Related: Prominent Idaho Falls figure dies after rollover crash

Community Support for Barbara Turner and Family

In the wake of this tragic accident, which also critically injured his wife, Barbara, St. Luke's Episcopal Church has established the "Bruce and Barbara Turner Fund" to provide much-needed assistance.

"Monetary donations would be especially helpful to pay for food, lodging, gas, and other essentials since the Turners’ two sons are displaced as they take care of Barbara," St. Luke's said on Facebook.

How to Contribute:

Checks can be made out to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, with "Bruce and Barbara Turner Fund" in the memo.

Online donations can be made by clicking HERE and selecting the Turner Family Emergency Fund.

The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) will also pay tribute to Bruce Turner's life at their monthly meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 10th, at 7 PM at the Snake River Event Center.

"We will be collecting funds at our meeting tomorrow and donate as an organization as well," the BCRCC stated in an email to Local News 8, highlighting their collective support for the Turner family.

