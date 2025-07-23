Skip to Content
Police standoff in Jefferson County ends peacefully with suspect in custody

July 18, 2025 6:59 PM
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — At around 3:37 PM, Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at 531 N 4200 E in Rigby to serve a felony warrant.

Shortly after the standoff ended, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that Bonneville County SWAT, Idaho Falls Police, and Central Fire Ambulance were all at the scene in some capacity during the standoff.

The Sheriff's Office says at approximately 3:37 Wednesday afternoon, Jefferson County deputies arrived at the home to serve a felony warrant.

That's when they discovered Patrick Burns had barricaded himself in a bedroom inside the home.

Burns was later taken into custody at 8:08 PM.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office also said Burns has had extensive interactions with multiple agencies in southeastern Idaho, and no law enforcement officers were injured during the standoff.

Max Gershon

