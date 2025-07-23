Police standoff in Jefferson County ends peacefully with suspect in custody

Shortly after the standoff ended, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that Bonneville County SWAT, Idaho Falls Police, and Central Fire Ambulance were all at the scene in some capacity during the standoff. The Sheriff's Office says at approximately 3:37 Wednesday afternoon, Jefferson County deputies arrived at the home to serve a felony warrant. That's when they discovered Patrick Burns had barricaded himself in a bedroom inside the home. Burns was later taken into custody at 8:08 PM. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office also said Burns has had extensive interactions with multiple agencies in southeastern Idaho, and no law enforcement officers were injured during the standoff.

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — At around 3:37 PM, Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at 531 N 4200 E in Rigby to serve a felony warrant.

