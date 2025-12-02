Pocatello, Idaho Falls Runoff Elections Wrap Up Tonight at 8 PM

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) — The 2025 election wraps up tonight, Tuesday, December 2, 2025, as polls are now open for critical runoff elections in both Idaho Falls and Pocatello. This is the final chance for residents in both cities to cast their ballots and decide the leadership that will guide their communities over the next four years.

Polls are open until 8:00 p.m. local time. Here's what you need to bring in order to cast your vote:

Idaho law requires a photo ID for in order to vote. Acceptable forms include:

Idaho-issued driver's license

A passport

Or a signed affidavit confirming your identity

Idahoans are also required to vote at their designated precinct based on residence. To confirm your polling location, click HERE.

Pocatello Run-Off

In Pocatello, today's election will decide the high-profile mayoral race between Greg Cates and Mark Dahlquist. In the November election, Mark Dahlquist led the field, cruising to a first-place finish with 5,135 votes. Not far behind, Greg Cates secured the second spot with 3,938 votes.

Both candidates joined Local News 8, late November for a Mayoral debate to highlight the differences in their platforms. For more information or to view the debate, click HERE.

Idaho Falls Run-Off

In Idaho Falls, voters are deciding two key positions. The city’s next mayor will be elected from the top two finishers in the general election, who were Jeff Alldridge and Lisa Burtenshaw. The November election ended in a tight mayoral race; Jeff Alldridge took a narrow lead with 5,599 votes, while Lisa Burtenshaw secured 5,537 votes.

Heading into the run-off, Burtenshaw has seen a strong show of support from regional and local lawmakers, boasting endorsements from Congressman Mike Simpson, Governor Brad Little, and Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke.

Meanwhile, in interviews with Local News 8, Alldridge talked on how things have changed since the November election, saying "Some of the biggest issues that changed in the last month of this campaign has definitely been how the campaigns are run, local supporters versus outside supporters, and even attack mailers versus just local canvassing. So that's been the biggest surprise. I've seen this shift in dynamics before November 4th and then post November 4th."

Watch Local News 8 tonight for full coverage on both the Idaho Falls and Pocatello mayoral races and the run-off for City Council Seat 2 between Brandon Lee and Teresa Dominick in Idaho Falls.