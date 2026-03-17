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Seasonal book sales return to Marshall Public Library

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Published 11:49 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Friends of the Marshall Public Library are celebrating 30 years by bringing back seasonal book sales.

The first sale is coming up on Friday, March 20th, and Saturday, the 21st, at the Marshall Public Library's community room.

"From sci-fi to historical fiction to mysteries and hobbies, there are hundreds of books to
choose from in all genres and all reading levels," said the Friends of the Marshall Public Library in a news release.

Books start at just 25 cents, with hardcover books sold for two dollars, and paperbacks will go for just one dollar. 

This year, shoppers can also enter raffle baskets to celebrate the 30th anniversary.

"For every $30 spent at our book sales, you will earn a raffle ticket to enter to win one of our fabulous prize baskets," said the release. "All raffle baskets have been generously donated to, and created by, both local businesses and FOMPL board members."

All proceeds support library programs, equipment, and community resources.

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