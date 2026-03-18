Idaho State Students Present at Annual Research and Creative Works Symposium

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Every year, Idaho State University hosts students from across all programs and disciplines to present their research. This includes undergraduate and graduate students, who are judged on their posters and presentations by faculty members.

This event gives students the opportunity and experience of presenting research to those outside their field of work. Associate Dean of the Graduate School Tracy Collum said students from both the Pocatello and Meridian campuses participate. She also said this was the largest number of participants in the 12 years of the symposium, with around 250 students. Organizers had to split the group into several sessions to accommodate.

"It gives them a sense of what a professional conference can look like, and they're able to present in a way that they haven't been able to probably in class or with colleagues," said Collum. "It just gives them a wider immersive experience to put on their resume, especially if they win. But also it gives them a very good experience to provide information to another audience that might be outside their discipline, to be able to provide information about their research and the work that they've been doing."

Students presented research of all kinds, from the tiniest cell biology to major patient rehab in physical therapy.

One student, Sydney Walsh, showcased her case study from a patient in physical therapy with fear avoidance in treatment. She said this case from her clinical rotation in South Carolina stuck with her and is going to help her in the future.

"I think what I've learned from this the most is to have patience with the patients. And to treat the individual themselves not just the injury using a bio psychosocial appraoch," Walsh said.

The projects the students have worked on are helping them further their knowledge and skills for the workforce. The winners of each session got cash prizes. Collum said the event has more than just the student presentations.

"We also have the keynote speaker each year. This year we have doctor Dr. Devaleena Prada, who's from the biology department, and she is giving a talk about soaring into the light for research," she said.

The presenting students also enjoy a luncheon prior to the event. Community members and fellow students stopped by to see the packed student union building ballroom all afternoon.

For many of the student presenters, it wasn't just about the experience of a professional conference, it was about passing along their passion for the projects.

"I think fear avoidance It's it's really important to talk about, lots of our patients experience it," said Walsh. "I think this is really important to discuss. And this was a case that really stuck with me when I was on my first rotation, so i just really wanted to share."

For details on this year's winning presenters, see the Idaho State University Graduate School Instagram page.

