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Governor Little signs mandatory “moment of silence” bill for Idaho schools

KIFI
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Published 1:01 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little has officially signed House Bill 623 into law, mandating that all Idaho public schools begin the instructional day with a 60-second moment of silence.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa), specifies that this time is intended for students and staff to "reflect, pray, or meditate." Supporters argue that the pause provides a necessary moment for individuals to ground themselves before the academic day begins. However, the law prohibits teachers from instructing or influencing students on how to spend those 60 seconds.

While the bill enjoyed robust support in the House, it faced a much tighter climb in the Senate, where it narrowly passed with an 18-15 vote.

Critics of the bill have expressed concern that the quiet time could be used for organized prayer in a school setting, which they say violates the concept of separation of church and state.

Supporters, however, emphasize that the bill’s language is non-specific, giving students total autonomy in how they utilize the quiet minute.

Local schools have already responded that they are prepared to implement House Bill 623 at the start of the new school year in August.

RELATED: Local schools brace themselves for new mandatory moment of silence law

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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