Skip to Content
News

Firefighters knock down hidden wall fire at Teton County condos; No injuries reported

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS
By
Published 2:09 PM

JACKSON, Wyo (KIFI) — A condo complex in Teton County, Wyoming, is still standing today after a structure fire broke out in a wall early Friday morning, July 10th. Fortunately, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS says a passerby spotted smoke coming from the building's roof and quickly alerted first responders.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office received the initial report of smoke along the building's roofline at 7:52 a.m. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS crews arrived on the scene nine minutes later at 8:01 a.m and spotted the smoke, but could not find the source.

As more first responders arrived on the scene, the crews began investigating the source of the smoke and quickly found fire in a wall and the roof.

Firefighters immediately attacked the blaze while additional first responders evacuated the building. To assist the ground crews, sheriff's deputies brought in a thermal imaging drone, helping firefighters pinpoint hidden hot spots within the structure.

Within the hour, firefighters successfully halted the fire's progression and extinguished the blaze without any injuries.

“The fact that a bystander observed the smoke and called 911 immediately allowed firefighters to arrive quickly and keep the fire from spreading to other units in the building,” said Incident Commander, Battalion Chief Matt Redwine.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation by JHF/EMS Fire Marshal and Deputy Fire Chief Raymond Lane.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.