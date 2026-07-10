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Rising temperatures prompt mandatory afternoon fishing closures in Yellowstone

KIFI
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Published 1:48 PM

The following is a news release from the National Park Service:

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Effective Thursday, July 9, 2026, select Yellowstone National Park rivers and streams will close to fishing daily from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day due to warm water temperatures and low river flows.

Water temperatures in select rivers and streams have exceeded 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius) in recent days, and flows are low. Additionally, air temperatures with highs near 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) are forecast in the coming days. These conditions are lethal to trout, and the closure will protect the park’s native and wild trout fisheries and will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Staff will continue to monitor the water temperatures. The closure may be lifted, or additional restrictions and closures may be put in place depending on condition assessments.

Which rivers and streams will be closed daily from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day?  

Water temperatures on the following rivers and creeks cool off at night, allowing for fishing for part of the day:

  • The Madison River and all associated tributaries.
  • The Firehole River and all associated tributaries.
  • The Gibbon River and all associated tributaries downstream of Norris Campground.

What will be open?

  • Yellowstone Lake and other lakes will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset as specified in the 2026 Fishing Regulations booklet.
  • All other rivers and streams not listed as closed.  

Anglers: Please fish during the coolest times of day and land fish quickly. Do not play hooked trout to exhaustion. Gently handle fish in the water as much as possible and let them recover before release. Your cooperation will protect the park’s fisheries.  

Extended fishing season

This year, Yellowstone extended the fishing season on these three rivers by opening them to fishing weeks earlier. The earlier opening date allowed for a longer fishing season during a period of more optimal angling and water conditions.

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