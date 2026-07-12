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65-year-old man recovering from surgery after viral Yellowstone bison attack

Mike MacLeod via ABC
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Updated
today at 9:06 AM
Published 5:00 PM

YELLOWSTONE (KIFI) — A 65-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after a charging bison tossed him into the air on July 10 near Lake Yellowstone. The dramatic encounter was captured on video by professional photographer Mike MacLeod.

The viral video shows the man and his grandchild standing just yards away from the animal to take photos when the bison suddenly charged. The family quickly scrambled for cover behind a patch of trees, but the animal raced towards the grandfather, lifting him off the ground and throwing him several feet.

According to ABC News, the victim was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries and is currently recovering from surgery.

National Park Service officials routinely warn visitors that bison are unpredictable, can weigh upwards of 1,500 pounds, and are highly dangerous. Park safety guidelines state that visitors must maintain a distance of at least 25 yards (23 meters) from bison at all times and never approach them for photos.

"If approached too closely, bison may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing while staring at you, pawing, bellowing, or raising its tail," the park's safety site cautions. "These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent—do not stand your ground! Immediately walk or run away from the animal. If the bison follows you, spray bear spray as you are moving away, and seek cover behind nearby trees or cars," states the site."

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