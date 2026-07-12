Skip to Content
News

Suspect, passenger killed after wrong-way chase on I-15 in Bingham County

File
KIFI
File
By
today at 12:54 PM
Published 1:06 PM

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)– Two people are dead following a late-night police pursuit that ended in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Shelley, according to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began around 11 p.m. Saturday, July 11, when deputies with the Bingham County Sheriff's Office and the Joint Investigation Division responded to a residence on 1250 North West of Shelley to locate an adult man with a confirmed felony warrant.

Deputies were announcing their presence outside the home when the suspect fled in a car. Investigators say the suspect drove around the residence before heading west on 1250 North toward Interstate 15. The suspect reportedly drove without headlights and crossed into oncoming traffic before entering southbound Interstate 15 in the northbound lanes, driving the wrong way toward oncoming vehicles.

Officers attempted to position themselves to deploy spike strips to stop the vehicle. Before the strips could be used, a Bingham County deputy performed a Pursuit Immobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver, to end the pursuit. This resulted in the car to roll and leave the roadway, ejecting the suspect driver and female passenger.

The male suspect died on the scene. The female passenger was transported to Eastern Idaho Medical Center via Shelley Ambulance, where she later died from injuries.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force has been called in to conduct an independent investigation into the incident along with ISP District 6.


Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Maile Sipraseuth

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.