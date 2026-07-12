Skip to Content
News

Two vehicle crash west of Ovid injures three

Idaho State Police
By
today at 12:13 PM
Published 12:22 PM

OVID, Idaho (KIFI)– Three people were injured Saturday night after a wheel detached from a Jeep and struck an oncoming vehicle on State Highway 36 west of Ovid, according to the Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 10:06 p.m. on July 11 near mile marker 32.

The Idaho State Police say a 22-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler when the vehicle's front wheel came off. The detached wheel struck a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 21-year-old man from Lovell, Wyoming and had two passengers, both 22-year-old females from Montpelier, Idaho.

The Hyundai struck a tree after being hit.

The driver and both passengers in the Hyundai were taken by ground ambulance before being airlifted to a local hospital.

All occupants involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

All lanes of travel was blocked for six hours.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.


Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Maile Sipraseuth

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.