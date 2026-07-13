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Amended complaint adds child sexual abuse and exploitation charges to Pocatello nonprofit founder

MGN
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July 10, 2026 5:18 PM
Published 10:58 AM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Ada County prosecutors have expanded the criminal case against an eastern Idaho nonprofit founder, adding felony charges alleging a conspiracy involving a child under the age of 16.

An amended complaint filed June 4 in Ada County District Court charges Samuel David Ferrell, 36, with conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse of a child under 16, sexual exploitation of a child, and preparing forged or fraudulent evidence.

Ferrell was initially charged in April with preparing forged or fraudulent evidence, according to court records.

The amended complaint alleges Ferrell and another defendant, Michael Whittaker-Miller, conspired between March and April involving a 15-year-old identified in court records only as "S.B."

According to prosecutors, the amendment in the complaint states that Ferrell sent and received sexually explicit material involving the child and communicated with the child through text messages.

Court records further allege Ferrell encouraged sexual contact with the child and directed the child to fabricate abuse allegations.

According to the court records, Whittaker attempted to obtain sole custody of the child. After both Whittaker and Ferrell drove to ADA county to obtain the child, the complaint states Ferrell sought custody of the child after Whittaker was arrested.

The sexual exploitation charge alleges the child was used to create Snapchat messages depicting explicit sexual conduct, according to court records.

Ferrell runs the Rise and Respond Foundation, a nonprofit organization originally created to honor fallen Ada County Sheriff's Deputy Tobin Bolter.

Boise State Public Radio previously reported on the nonprofit and Ferrell's background in connection with the organization.

According to IRS nonprofit records available through ProPublica's Nonprofit Explorer, Ferrell is listed as an officer of the organization.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Charges represent a formal accusation. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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