How Idaho Transportation Department crews stay cool while working outside

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– While many people can escape the summer heat by heading indoors, road crews across eastern Idaho don't have that luxury. Outdoor workers, including construction crews, road workers and parks and recreation employees, have to get creative to stay cool while working in the summer heat.

Trevin Despain has worked on the Idaho Transportation Department's Signs and Striping crew for two years. Despain explains working in the heat is nothing new to him.

"You always have to be mindful of the heat," Despain said. "This road gets well above the temperatures that are outside right now. It's sitting at a good 100 degrees. That asphalt is anywhere from 120 to 130 degrees."

As near-record summer temperatures continue, the heat poses a serious risk for anyone working outdoors.

"I'm a survivor of heat exhaustion myself, so I've seen what it can do," Despain said.

To stay safe, crews focus on hydration, electrolyte replacement, regular breaks and watching out for one another.

"We'll take a break. We'll get a drink, sit in the truck, cool down for a little bit, and make sure we're not really overstraining ourselves by any means, but making sure that we're not getting too hot," ITD employee Ryan Getsinger said.

The record-breaking heat is one of the many challenges road workers face every day over the summer. Crews are also reminding drivers to slow down and use caution when approaching work zones.

"Slowing down, watching for us, keeping an eye out for us is greatly, greatly appreciated because at the end of the day, we all want to go home to our families as well," Despain said.

"Watch out for us. There are a lot of people on the roads, and sometimes people get complacent, and they don't really notice them," Getsinger said.