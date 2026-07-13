Idaho Falls City Council delays vote on proposed alcohol ordinance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls is reviewing its alcohol ordinance.



The goal is to consolidate four existing ordinances for beer, wine and liquor into a single law and ensure compliance with state code.



However, at its meeting last Thursday, the City Council unanimously voted to remove the proposed ordinance from its agenda, in order to receive and consider additional public comment.



The proposed ordinance would:

1. Require commercial establishments selling, dispensing or permitting consumption of alcohol – including beer, wine or liquor – to have an alcohol license, alcohol catering permit or a charitable event permit.

2. Business events with 20 or less employees consuming alcohol at the business would be allowed.

3. Require alcohol servers to complete training every three years.



4. Individuals who violate the law could be charged with a misdemeanor.



Idaho Falls City Council President Jim Francis said the changes were the culmination of months of collaboration between law enforcement, business owners and city attorneys.



"We wanted to provide a safe environment – the primary point here – for public gatherings," Francis said. "We recognize that certain antiquated elements of the current code are overly restrictive and needed to be addressed. We wanted to make the code more accessible to the public. We needed to address over-pouring issues. We wanted to reduce penalties where possible for violations, particularly the first offenses, and yet make the code clear enough to be enforceable consistently by law enforcement."



But City Council Member John Radford said the changes represent an overreach by city government.

"I believe it's a bad policy. What problem are we solving in the name of trying to solve a non-problem?" Radford said. "We’re becoming big brother around alcohol in your private property. I'm concerned that landlords will be at risk of being charged with a misdemeanor if they knowingly, which I made sure that was in there, because that is what we've been talking about, allowed people to drink in our business. We will be outside the norm of Idaho cities. This is a big step, and I don't think the public has weighed in on this."



At a City Council Work Session on June 1, Idaho Falls Chief of Police Bryce Johnson cited an increase in alcohol-related crime – particularly downtown – as a reason for the changes.



"DUI is there, but this would include sexual assaults, assaults, batteries, disturbances, urination, public vandalism, shooting – all sorts of crimes," Johnson said.



But business owners are concerned about the potential impact on commercial enterprises.



"The ordinance doesn't address the real problem – which is people drinking ... at one event and then showing up in a bar or restaurant already hammered and causing problems anyway," " said Terri Ireland, representing the Idaho Falls Downtown Merchants Association. "The industry is really well-regulated by state and local laws already."



The City of Idaho Falls began the process of updating its alcohol ordinance in January 2026, seeking input from community stakeholders.

Multiple community members spoke out about the ordinance.



For more in-depth information, you can read the full 39-page proposed alcohol ordinance here.