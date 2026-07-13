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Teton County Declares Local Emergency After Measles Outbreak at Colter Bay Village

CDC
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today at 1:07 PM
Published 12:32 PM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Teton County officials have declared a local emergency following a measles outbreak at Colter Bay Village in Grand Teton National Park.

The declaration comes at the request of Teton County Health Director and District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell, and approved Monday morning by the Teton County Board Of Commissioners.

According to the Teton County Health Department, three linked cases of measles have been confirmed among people in Colter Bay Village.

Due to the high density of employee housing and the large number of visitors who travel through the area, the Colter Bay Village outbreak presents a unique challenge, according to health officials.

The outbreak marks Wyoming's first measles outbreak of 2026.

"As this outbreak unfolds, I suggest individuals confirm their own immunity status, or get the MMR vaccine if they cannot confirm it," Riddell said.

Health officials say the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the best protection against the disease. One dose is 93% effective against measles, while two doses are 97% effective.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases and spreads through the air. It can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. Infants, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are considered most at risk for serious complications from measles.

Anyone with questions about vaccination is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.


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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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